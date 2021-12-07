Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Albany International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Albany International by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 29.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,144,000 after acquiring an additional 167,178 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.44. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist dropped their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.