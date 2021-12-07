Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.86 ($21.19).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Barclays set a €16.70 ($18.76) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.48) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.03) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($15.34) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($18.52).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

