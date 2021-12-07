Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Plans GBX 0.74 Dividend

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 69.45 ($0.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 67.20 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.07). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.13) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assura currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 84.75 ($1.12).

In other news, insider Sam Barrell bought 29,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £19,999.48 ($26,520.99).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

