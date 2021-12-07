AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($131.95) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($92.16) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a £105 ($139.24) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($125.98) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £110 ($145.87) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,778.46 ($129.67).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,363 ($110.90) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($89.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,523 ($126.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £129.56 billion and a PE ratio of 103.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,809.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,527.42.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

