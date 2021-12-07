AstroNova (ALOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect AstroNova to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter.

AstroNova stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALOT shares. TheStreet raised shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AstroNova stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of AstroNova worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

