Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost Sells 4,724 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $11.14 on Tuesday, hitting $276.70. 2,716,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.10. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,644,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

