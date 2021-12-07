Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALV. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv stock opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.