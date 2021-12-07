Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.2% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 6,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $232.20 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $241.18. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.98 and its 200-day moving average is $209.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.