AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.65 by $5.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.61 EPS.

AZO opened at $1,879.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,794.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,630.07. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,941.36.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,733.71.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

