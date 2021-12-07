Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $18,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 36,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara stock traded up $7.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.04. 45,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,141. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.80. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -118.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,977 shares of company stock valued at $17,568,196 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

