AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $239.57 Average PT from Analysts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $241.23. 1,655,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $154.84 and a 12 month high of $247.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,465,000 after acquiring an additional 876,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after acquiring an additional 438,314 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,312,000 after acquiring an additional 235,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.