Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 345,421 shares.The stock last traded at $31.03 and had previously closed at $30.75.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,426 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,322,000 after purchasing an additional 645,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,350,000 after purchasing an additional 611,984 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 340,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

