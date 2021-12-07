Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,343,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,488 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,775,913,000 after buying an additional 1,025,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,583 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

NYSE TSM opened at $119.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $102.20 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $617.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

