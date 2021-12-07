Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 6,777 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 3.19% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 54,731 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,180,000. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 251,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,492 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FAAR opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.