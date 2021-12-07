Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,506,000 after buying an additional 38,495 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 631,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,737 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,708 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 162,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55,737 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 127,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63.

