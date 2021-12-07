Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 504 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $84.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.10.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

