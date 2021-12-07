Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.64.

