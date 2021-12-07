Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,282 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Avenue Therapeutics worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $22.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

