Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) CFO David M. Gray Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) CFO David M. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $328.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AVNW shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.