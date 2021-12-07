B. Riley Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $115.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.96. The company had a trading volume of 417,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,977. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $88.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.02, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

