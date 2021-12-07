Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

BLZE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 28.25.

Backblaze stock opened at 22.40 on Monday. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 18.23 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

