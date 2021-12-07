Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Reaches $15.37 on Major Exchanges

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $171.67 million and $14.93 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for $15.37 or 0.00030141 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00039315 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00210444 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,169,393 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

