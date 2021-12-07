Banano Achieves Market Cap of $25.82 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Banano has a total market cap of $25.82 million and $438,371.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Banano has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00059745 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,608 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,728,065 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

