Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.80 ($4.27).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.82) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($4.89) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.85 ($4.33) to €3.90 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.49) to €4.30 ($4.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

