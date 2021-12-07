Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Shares Down 0.8%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.31 and last traded at $34.39. 1,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 249,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.66.
Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.
Bancolombia Company Profile (NYSE:CIB)
Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.
See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
