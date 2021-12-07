Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Shares Down 0.8%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.31 and last traded at $34.39. 1,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 249,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.66.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

