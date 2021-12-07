Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.41 and last traded at $36.41. Approximately 69 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 55,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $574.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.37.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

