Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.26. 554,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,839. The company has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.90. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $112.56.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after buying an additional 3,025,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after buying an additional 2,864,627 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,173,000 after buying an additional 2,265,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after buying an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,641,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

