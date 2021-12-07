Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 760 at Barclays

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 850 ($11.27) to GBX 760 ($10.08) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Barratt Developments to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.27) to GBX 810 ($10.74) in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 861 ($11.42) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 816.89 ($10.83).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 723 ($9.59) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 577.80 ($7.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.80). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 671.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,209.25. The stock has a market cap of £7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24.

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.59), for a total value of £526,098.24 ($697,650.50).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.