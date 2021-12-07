Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Research Coverage Started at Investec

Investec initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.556 per share. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

