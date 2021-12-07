Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.660-$7.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.89 billion-$51.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.41 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($83.15) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

