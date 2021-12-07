Beam 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.88 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $76.11 million and approximately $15.88 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 102,983,920 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

