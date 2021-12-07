BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Insider Christian Vasquez Sells 642 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) insider Christian Vasquez sold 642 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $15,337.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Christian Vasquez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Christian Vasquez sold 750 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $18,652.50.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Christian Vasquez sold 691 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $18,124.93.
Shares of BCAB stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $76.63.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after acquiring an additional 669,358 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 72.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,729,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,918,000 after purchasing an additional 727,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioAtla by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,410,000 after purchasing an additional 178,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,025,000 after buying an additional 164,507 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.
BioAtla Company Profile
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
