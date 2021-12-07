BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Insider Christian Vasquez Sells 642 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) insider Christian Vasquez sold 642 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $15,337.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christian Vasquez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioAtla alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Christian Vasquez sold 750 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $18,652.50.

On Monday, November 22nd, Christian Vasquez sold 691 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $18,124.93.

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after acquiring an additional 669,358 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 72.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,729,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,918,000 after purchasing an additional 727,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioAtla by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,410,000 after purchasing an additional 178,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,025,000 after buying an additional 164,507 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.