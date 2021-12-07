Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $271.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Biogen to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $453.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $369.80.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $224.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.48. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a 12-month low of $221.72 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

