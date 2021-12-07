Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $271.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Biogen to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $453.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $369.80.
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $224.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.48. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a 12-month low of $221.72 and a 12-month high of $468.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
