Bitcloud Market Cap Hits $96,968.17 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $96,968.17 and $24.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,784.25 or 0.99592181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00048086 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00273086 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.06 or 0.00447249 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00186920 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009649 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001124 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,032,541 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

