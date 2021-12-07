Bitnation Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,374.69 (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last seven days, Bitnation has traded down 67% against the dollar. One Bitnation coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitnation has a market cap of $30,374.69 and approximately $921.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00040480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00210141 BTC.

Bitnation Profile

XPAT is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,373,640 coins. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitnation is bitnation.co . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Buying and Selling Bitnation

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitnation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitnation using one of the exchanges listed above.

