BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.65) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.86) to GBX 125 ($1.66) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.45) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.45) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.12) to GBX 255 ($3.38) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 193.33 ($2.56).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

