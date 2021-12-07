Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Blink Charging by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLNK. Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 3.67. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

