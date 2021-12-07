Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Sells $824,600.00 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of APRN stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,758. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $267.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -3.55.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.