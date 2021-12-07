Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.21. 2,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 14,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86.

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

