Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $322.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.51 and a 200-day moving average of $345.25. The firm has a market cap of $896.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,654,663 shares of company stock valued at $570,251,267. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.