Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,167 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after buying an additional 623,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,059,202,000 after buying an additional 288,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,082,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $979,091,000 after buying an additional 272,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

