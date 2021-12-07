Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $427.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $333.77 and a 1 year high of $435.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.44 and its 200 day moving average is $406.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

