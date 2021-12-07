Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $6.41 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total transaction of $8,663,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,729 shares of company stock worth $500,994,374. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,918.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,867.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,739.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

