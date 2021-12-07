Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 235 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Amundi purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $836,581,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $362.23 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $374.92. The company has a market cap of $228.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

