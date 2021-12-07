Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $296.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

