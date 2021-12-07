Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 321 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 22,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International stock opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

