Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,167 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

