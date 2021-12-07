Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDNNY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:BDNNY traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.68. 2,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.62. Boliden AB has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.