Boson Protocol Market Cap Tops $122.01 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00003823 BTC on exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $122.01 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.45 or 0.00271681 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00009811 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001086 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

