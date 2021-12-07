Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 173 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after acquiring an additional 769,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,378 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,434,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,917,000 after acquiring an additional 260,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,612,000 after acquiring an additional 65,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,081,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,896,000 after acquiring an additional 253,023 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAH stock opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

